Mbalula urges caution as KZN crash claims seven lives

Friday, January 3, 2020

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged all road users to remain vigilant on the road as the festive season draws to a close. 

The Minister’s call comes after seven people lost their lives, while 15 others sustained moderate to serious injuries in a minibus taxi crash on the R102 between Umhlali and Salt Rock, in KwaZulu Natal.

The six women and one man who died in Friday’s collision were among 22 people traveling in a Toyota Quantum. 

“While investigations into the cause of the crash are yet to conclude, initial reports suggest the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll down an embankment,” the Ministry of Transport said.

Mbalula has encouraged those who will be returning home in the coming days to travel safely and arrive alive. 

The Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a full and swift recovery. 

The Minister is expected to announce the final statistics of road fatalities for the festive season on the 23 January. - SAnews.gov.za

