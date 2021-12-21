Matric exam scripts recovered after damage to F State marking centre

All the National Senior Certificate scripts that were affected in the storm that damaged a marking centre in Thaba-Nchu in the Free State have now been accounted for.

This comes after devastating storms ripped through parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape in recent weeks.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said that a total of 24 519 scripts for Accounting P2 and Business Studies P2 had now been delivered to the Albert Moroka High marking centre for processing.

All Accounting P2, matric scripts had also been accounted for following the storm damage, the department said.

The DBE said the one Business Studies P2 script that had gone missing had now been found, and all scripts for the centre could now be accounted for.

The department extended its gratitude to the hard work of the Education Department’s team.

Chief Director for Public Examinations and National Assessments, Dr Rufus Poliah, said had it not been for the sacrifice and quick thinking by the markers and staff, the damage could have been worse.

“They worked hard to save the scripts and proceeded to work around the clock to locate the scripts which were initially reported missing in the chaos that happened during the storm,” Poliah said.

Poliah commended the manner in which the Free State Education Department had managed the crisis.

“The decision to move the marking centre to a new location in Bloemfontein helped to ensure business continuity for the department’s marking process.

“At the new location, marking is progressing very well, including the capturing of marks. Marking is expected to conclude on 22 December 2021, as planned," the DBE said. –SAnews.gov.za