Mashatile mourns the passing of businessman Tiego Moseneke

Businessman, renowned lawyer and anti-apartheid student activist Tiego Moseneke has died in a car accident.

“On the morning of the 20th of April, we woke up to the tragic news that our brother and comrade Tiego Moseneke had passed on. It was the most devastating and depressing news to receive,” Deputy President Paul Mashatile said in a statement on Friday.

The Deputy President, who described Moseneke as his friend, has since expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Moseneke family, in particular, his wife and children.

“Please be comforted in this difficult period. We feel and share your painful loss.”

According to reports, he was the brother of former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Describing him as a brave freedom fighter, Deputy President recognised the multiple roles he played in my life as a brother, comrade, and advisor in so many ways.

“I have known Tiego for more than 30 years. We served together in the Transvaal UDF and the PWV Executive Committee of the ANC.

“I have grown to respect his intelligence and his political and business acumen.

“When I was approached by several comrades to avail myself to serve as Deputy President of the African National Congress, Tiego and a few other friends constituted a team that provided wise counsel to me.”

The guidance he received, he explained, was immeasurable.

“I will remain forever grateful for what Tiego and others did.

“His overall contribution to society as an activist, lawyer, and businessman will leave a lasting legacy that would benefit generations to come.”

In addition, he said they have lost a “measured” man with a lucid mind who remained an activist until his last day.

“Once again, to the Moseneke family, dudugetsang (be comforted).

“The avoid occasioned by Tiego’s departure will be filled by the beautiful memories of the precious time you shared with him as a son, brother, father, and husband.”

The Deputy President vowed to continue to reminisce about the time they shared with him in prison, in the trenches, underground as well as post-1994.

“May the Lord console you. Be assured of our support every step of the way.”

Tiego was the founder and controlling shareholder of Encha Group.

He previously founded New Diamond Corporation which partnered with De Beers in diamond mining and exploration; New Platinum Corporation which was also sold to Jubilee Platinum.

He also founded the law firm Moseneke & Partners which was ranked seventh in the reputable Ernst & Young Mergers and Acquisitions tables in 1997 and 1998.

He co-authored the Moseneke Report on Privatisation.

He also served on the Council of the University of Witwatersrand and the Wildlife Society. – SAnews.gov.za