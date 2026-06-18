Mashatile calls for firm, fair and compassionate approach to migration

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says migration forms part of South Africa’s historical and contemporary story and must be addressed with firmness, fairness and compassion.

Guided by the spirit of Ubuntu, the Deputy President emphasised that migration should unite rather than divide communities, helping to build a South Africa that is safe, inclusive and prosperous.

He made the remarks during a special meeting with the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, led by Kgosi Seathlolo, alongside the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration chaired by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The meeting reaffirmed government’s commitment to the Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The five-pillar plan seeks to curb irregular migration, strengthen border security, and enforce labour and immigration laws, while upholding constitutional values and human dignity.

Presidency Director-General Phindile Baleni outlined the work under way to address the challenges posed by undocumented migrants.

The presentation highlighted coordinated government action, improved border management and lawful enforcement measures that respect both sovereignty and human rights.

“Traditional leaders highlighted their critical role as custodians of heritage and guardians of community integrity, particularly in rural and borderland communities.

“In this regard, they have pledged to continue supporting efforts to register businesses, keep records of foreign nationals, and mediate tensions in communities affected by migration pressures,” the Presidency said.

The meeting expressed strong support for the President’s call to implement the five-pillar plan, noting that migration must be managed in a way that protects South Africa’s sovereignty while strengthening democracy and fostering social cohesion. - SAnews.gov.za