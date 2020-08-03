Mantashe saddened by passing of CEF Board Chairperson

Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe has expressed sadness at the passing of Central Energy Fund (CEF) Board Chairperson, Dr Monde Mnyande, on Sunday, after a short illness.

Dr Mnyande joined the DMRE team when he was appointed as the Board Chairperson of CEF in October 2019.

A former South African Reserve Bank chief economist, Dr Mnyande, was tasked with the responsibility of bringing good governance to CEF and all its subsidiaries.

Key to this, was the rationalisation of PetroSA, Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and iGas to form a single National Petroleum Company.

“The Minister extends his heartfelt condolences to Dr Mnyande's family, friends and colleagues. The department is in contact with the family and will in due course provide details of the memorial and funeral services,” the department said in a statement on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za