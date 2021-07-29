Mantashe monitors North West COVID-19 vaccination sites

As government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is underway, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has visited the Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers’ vaccination sites in the North West.

The Minister’s visit formed part of the mining sector’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan.

Though the country has been placed on Adjusted Alert Level 3, the mining sector remains operational as part of government’s overarching approach to saving lives whilst protecting livelihoods.

The vaccination of mineworkers – adding to the sectors’ vigorous screening and testing programme – seeks to ensure that mineworkers are protected against the pandemic whilst they convert investments into wealth and contribute positively to the country’s economy.

“Sustainability of the country is dependent on economic section of the population. We are in Rustenburg and Marikana to monitor the vaccination of mineworkers. We must ensure that the youth is vaccinated as the future belongs to them,” Mantashe said on Thursday.

The Minister declared the mining sector's support for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“It is encouraging to have the mining sector leading the country's economic reconstruction and recovery programme. We must save lives whilst protecting livelihoods. As we vaccinate, we must ensure that we continue adhering to health protocols, which include social distancing, wearing a masks, regular handwashing with soap or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser on our hands.”

South Africa’s vaccination rollout programme is accelerating, with over seven million vaccine doses administered to date.

According to the Department of Health, the country has now distributed 7 065 432 COVID-19 jabs, of which 194 891 people received their shot on Wednesday.

The recent statistics show that the total cumulative number of the administered Johnson & Johnson shots now stands at 1 386 580 and 5 678 852 for the Pfizer jab. – SAnews.gov.za