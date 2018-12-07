Mantashe meets mining CEOs

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has met with CEOs from the mining industry.

Mantashe met with the Minerals Council SA and CEOs in the iron ore, manganese, gold and diamond sectors on Thursday to receive an update on the current state of these sectors, as well as constraints and possible opportunities for growth.

The meetings were part of the Minister’s ongoing engagements with the industry to ensure that it is stable, transforming, competitive and continues to make a positive contribution to GDP growth, foreign earnings and employment creation, among others.

“We are paying a lot more attention to detail. The contribution of the sector to the latest GDP figures means we need to work that much harder to improve mining and its overall contribution to the economy,” said Mantashe.

According to gross domestic product (GDP) data released by Statistics South Africa this week, a decline in production -- mainly in gold, platinum and iron ore -- saw the industry’s contribution fall by 8.8% in September 2018.

“Mining is a major economic sector and it’s up to us to facilitate the growth of the industry and ensure that together we move the industry forward,” said the Minister. - SAnews.gov.za