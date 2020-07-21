Mantashe in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

The Minerals Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has been hospitalised a week after testing positive for Coronavirus, the Presidency announced on Monday.

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, received their results on 14 July, confirming they had contracted the disease and immediately went under self-quarantine.

“[On Monday], Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at home,” the Presidency said.

Government said it would continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time.

“We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against Coronavirus," the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za