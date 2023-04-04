Manhunt launched for Limpopo murder suspect

Police in Namakgale, Limpopo, have appealed to community members to come forward with any information that can help to locate a suspect who allegedly stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend in Makhushane village.

According to a report, police received a complaint on Saturday about a woman who was allegedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. Police immediately rushed to the scene, where upon arrival, they found the victim, Judith Mathebula (26), lying in a pool of blood at an open field near Makhushane dairy.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect asked the victim to meet him at the field, with the intention of handing over items he bought for their minor child.

“The victim went to meet the suspect in the company of her 18-year-old niece. It is further alleged that on their arrival, the suspect unexpectedly grabbed the victim and stabbed her numerous times with a sharp object and thereafter fled the scene on foot.

“The victim was found with stab wounds on the head and neck, and was certified dead on the scene. She was identified as Judith Mathebula from Makhushane village,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident and urged community members with information to assist the police to locate the suspect.

“Police are calling on Watch Ndlovu, who is a resident in the Gravelotte policing area, to avail himself at the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect may contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Condry Mathebula, on 082 469 1240 or call the crime stop number 08600 10111 or visit the nearest police station or use MySAPSApp,” Ledwaba said. – SAnews.gov.za