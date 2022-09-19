Manhunt launched in councillor, son murder

The SAPS in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for two suspects after an iNgquza Local Municipality councillor and his son were fatally shot and killed at their home on Friday evening.

In the wake of the attack, Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan to trace and find at least two suspects after the two were fatally shot at their homestead in Slovo Park, in Lusikisiki.

Provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said the attack happened at about 8.30pm.

“It is alleged that at least two unknown armed men stormed into the homestead of a 49-year-old councillor in Slovo Park, Lusikisiki, and opened fire. The report further suggests that the suspects fatally shot the 18-year-old son of the councillor, and seriously wounding the councillor, who later died in hospital. The councillor's eight-year-old daughter escaped unscathed.

“The motive for the attack is currently unknown, however the circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation. The names of the deceased persons are still being withheld until the next of kin are informed.”

He said police were investigating two murder cases and no arrests have been made at this stage. The investigation continues.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or through MySAPS App,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za