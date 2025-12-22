Manhunt for Bekkersdal mass shooting suspects underway

Monday, December 22, 2025

Police have launched a manhunt to find suspects linked to the mass shooting perpetrated at a tavern in Bekkersdal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident claimed 11 lives, with 10 others taken to medical facilities for injuries.

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene. The tavern is licensed.

“Police have mobilised all the necessary resources, including Forensic Crime Scene Management and Crime Intelligence. The motive for the shooting will be determined by investigation,” police said in a statement.

Acting Gauteng Premier, Jacob Mamabolo, vowed that the provincial government will lend its support to the police as the investigation continues.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government will provide all the necessary support to the South African Police Service (SAPS) as they conduct a manhunt and investigation to find the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“We have full confidence in our law enforcement agencies and call on them to leave no stone unturned in ensuring those responsible are apprehended and face the full might of the law,” Mamabolo said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS App. – SAnews.gov.za