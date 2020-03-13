Man arrested for raping teenage girl

Friday, March 13, 2020
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at Mandela Park in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the girl was taken to a 'pastor' by her mother, seeking spiritual help and was left at the church on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was arrested on Thursday at about 18:45, will appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court soon.

"We are so shocked and disappointed that people our communities trust can be accused of such atrocious acts.

“Let us all work together in fighting the scourge of crimes against women and children," said the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga. - SAnews.gov.za

 

