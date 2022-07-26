Man arrested for murder of ex-girlfriend's child

Eastern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has expressed shock and deep sadness at the tragic death of a six-year-old boy in Gqeberha.

It is alleged that on Monday, 25 July 2022 at 1pm, a 33-year-old male handed himself over at SAPS Swartkops for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend’s son, Thabang Klaas.

“According to police information, on Friday, 22 July 2022, the suspect took the child from his grandmother’s house in New Brighton and went into the bushes between Mathys Grounds and Wells Estate in Swartkops where he allegedly strangled him,“ said provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

The body of the child was found on 25 July 2022 in a footpath in the bushes.

The suspect has been detained on a charge of murder and the motive for the murder is suspected to be revenge against the ex-girlfriend. The investigation is continuing and he is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mene expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased child and added that children need to be protected from abuse and violence at the hands of those to whom they look up to and emulate as role models.

“The protection of our children is everyone’s business and responsibility and the police urge the community to report any suspected child abuse or neglect. Children are trusting those who they know thereby making them vulnerable to child abusers and murderers. I urge the communities to be the voice to the voiceless and let us stop the abuse and brutal attacks of our children,” said the Lieutenant General. – SAnews.gov.za