Makano Mosidi appointed as PIC's Chief Technology Officer

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has announced the appointment of Makano Mosidi as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In a statement issued on Monday, the PIC said Makano’s mandate will be to provide sound leadership in all aspects of the business’ information and communications technology as well as leveraging technology to position the PIC as the leading asset manager.

Makano joins the PIC from Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank.

“She is a seasoned and highly experienced CTO, having been in Executive roles for the past 24 years, with an overall ICT working experience of 31 years,” the corporation said.

Her career spans across both private and public sectors, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in organisations including IBM, Accenture, Ernst and Young, the North West Provincial Government, the State Information Technology (SITA) SOC Ltd, New Dawn Technologies, EDS Enterprise Solutions, Relational Database Consulting  (RDC), Dimension Data and Transnet SOC Ltd.

In the statement, PIC Chief Executive Abel Sithole, said: “The PIC is pleased with the appointment of Makano and trusts that her executive experience within the information technology environment will assist the PIC’s efforts to exceedingly deliver on clients’ mandates”.

Makano’s appointment was effective from 1 May 2021. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

90285 Views
16 Apr 2021

SA's ports remain on high alert for COVID-19

665 Views
04 May 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

59864 Views
28 Feb 2021

UIF begins processing new COVID-19 TERS applications

13209 Views
05 Mar 2021

NW Education condemns stabbing of teacher

327 Views
04 May 2021

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

2396 Views
30 Apr 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter