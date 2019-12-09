Main Line Passenger Services long distance train service reinstated

The Main Line Passenger Services (MLPS) operating the long distance passenger train services, Shosholoza Meyl and Premier Classe, has reinstated the Johannesburg-Musina, Johannesburg-Port Elizabeth, and Cape Town-East London service.

“MLPS management worked around the clock to ensure that train services are reinstated soonest as they understand that its customers heavily appreciate our services for socio-economic reasons,” Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said in a statement on Monday.

The Johannesburg-Port Elizabeth line will operate with effect from Wednesday, 11 December 2019, and will run every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The Cape Town-East London service will operate with effect from Thursday, 12 December 2019, and return on Sunday, 15 December 2019.

The Johannesburg-Musina via Polokwane service will operate with from Friday, 13 December 2019, and return on Sunday, 15 December 2019.

“The customers’ needs are always at the heart of the business and we wish to extend our sincere gratitude to all customers who were affected. We further wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all customers for their patience and understanding, and most importantly their support,” Prasa said. –SAnews.gov.za