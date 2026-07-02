Macpherson to launch Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will launch the National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework at the second Public Works and Infrastructure Summit.



“The National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework is a multi-sector approach aimed at improving construction safety, prevention of building collapses, and fight against illegal building activities,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) said ahead of Friday’s launch.



Hosted by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE), the Summit will be held under the theme: “From Collapse to Confidence.”



The summit will also strengthen regulatory systems, improve accountability, and embed a culture of safety across the sector.



“This year’s Summit will bring together government, municipalities, regulators, financiers, academia, industry leaders, contractors and built environment professionals to drive practical solutions for safer, more accountable infrastructure delivery.



“The Summit aims to strengthen collaboration, improve infrastructure management, and accelerate sustainable reform across the built environment sector,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za