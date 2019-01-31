Local producers to partake in German fruit fair

South African fruit and vegetable exporting companies will show off their wares at the upcoming Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Germany.

The trade fair will get underway on Wednesday in the country’s capital, Berlin.

“The Fruit Logistica Berlin, which is regarded as the world’s leading international trade fair for the fresh fruit and vegetable industry, covers every sector of the international fruit and vegetable supply chain from production, distribution and marketing, through to the point of sale.

“This includes global players as well as small and medium-sized suppliers from all around the world,” said the Department of Trade and Industry (dti).

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said this year’s three-day showcase follows on the heels of a successful showing last year. At last year’s event the South African pavilion raked in more than R372 million in export sales and secured almost 100 trade leads.

“The success of 2018 was instrumental in ensuring that we put together a business team that is not only diverse but one that will ensure that we sustain the momentum generated and that is speaks directly to the demands that exist within the European market. Our current team comprises of 11 small, medium and micro-sized enterprises, 11 other sized firms and three industry associations or export councils,” said Davies on Wednesday.

Last year, the South African Pavilion received an impressive number of inquiries from companies looking for the supply of different types of fruit, particularly citrus, grapes and deciduous fruit, as well as subtropical fruits.

The trade fair will conclude on Friday. - SAnews.gov.za