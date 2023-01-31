Load shedding increased to Stage 5

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Eskom has increased load shedding to Stage 5 from midday on Tuesday with Stage 6 to follow from 9pm until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Thereafter, Stage 5 is expected to be implemented continuously until further notice.

This after the power utility suffered several breakdowns at power stations.

“In the last 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina [power stations] have not yet returned to service. In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei and Kriel power stations,” Eskom said.

At least 18 123MW of generating capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns with a further 4654MW out on maintenance.

“Eskom requests members of the public to continue assisting by reducing usage and to sparingly use electricity,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za

