Load shedding eased to Stage 2

Due to further improvements in the generation capacity over the past 24 hours, Eskom announced that it has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from midday until further notice.

“Eskom will provide an update as soon as any significant changes occur,” the power utility said on Friday.

This follows Thursday’s announcement that Eskom’s power generation fleet had improved.

According to the State-owned entity, over the past week, six coal-fired power stations achieved an energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, a milestone last achieved on 8 May 2022.

Eskom said the breakdown of Camden, Duvha, and Matla power plants has reduced significantly, meaning that they also have returned to service.

In addition, Lethabo, Matimba, and Medupi are also showing signs of continued good performance and remain among Eskom’s three best-performing stations.

“In addition, Lethabo was able to sustain performance after a quick recovery following a wet coal incident experienced last week, due to flooding after the excessive rainfall.”

The organisation said it continues to pursue generation recovery programmes to recover operations and achieve sustained improvements in generation performance. – SAnews.gov.za