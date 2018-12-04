Load shedding continues on Tuesday

Eskom will today implement Stage 2 load shedding, as a number of generating units are still out of service due to breakdowns.

“The system operator has just confirmed the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding from 9am until 10pm today,” said Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe in a tweet on Tuesday.

The power utility terminated load shedding at 9pm on Monday. At the time, Eskom said the probability of Stage 2 rotational load shedding remained high as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns.

“Our maintenance teams continue to work through the night to bring back units,” said the utility on Monday night.

It also reminded customers that some municipalities may take longer to restore power following load shedding.

It urged customers who experienced outages for longer periods than announced to contact their supplier (Eskom or the municipality) as this may be a localised power outage. - SAnews.gov.za