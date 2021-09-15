Limpopo urged to use water sparingly

The Department of Water and Sanitation has called on the people of Limpopo to use water sparingly.

“Lack of rains and scorching temperatures are affecting water levels in some parts of the country, particularly Limpopo province,” the department said in a statement.

The provincial water storage levels continually drop week-on-week, and this calls for all water users in the province to be efficient and conservative in how they utilise water.

A weekly state of reservoirs report issued by the department has shown that water stored in the province’s reservoirs slightly decreased to 80.7% this week from last week’s 81.3%.

However, these levels are better when compared to 62.3% during the same period last year.

The decline means that the available water in the province, as of this week, is at 1 194.2 cubic metres out of a full capacity of 1 480.10 cubic metres.

The Polokwane Water Supply System, with dams supplying water to Polokwane and surrounding areas, is currently at 84.2%, a decline from last week’s 85.1%.

Ebenezer Dam in Groot Letaba, which supplies most communities around Polokwane, has dropped from last week’s 97.8% to 96.6% this week. This is, however, a huge improvement from last year when the dam was at a paltry 12.6% during this period.

In the Vhembe District, Nandoni Dam - supplied by Levuvu River - is at its full capacity at 100.4% this week, from 100.8% last week.

The dam recorded 99.6% last year at this time. Vondo Dam has declined to 95.3% this week, compared to last week’s 95.7%. The dam recorded 90.8% last year during this period.

De Hoop Dam in Steelpoort, which supplies the community of Sekhukhune and the local mining industries, has also declined to 95.3% this week, compared to last week’s 95.6%. This is an improvement from last year’s 92.4% at this time.

Flag Boshielo Dam is normally at its full capacity but is now on a continuous downward spiral, recording 79.5% this week from 80.3% last week. The dam recorded 92.2%, last year at this time.

Mokolo Dam in Mokolo River has also decreased and is now at 97.9% this week from last week’s 98.5%. This is a great level compared to 45.1% last year at this time.

The Tzaneen Dam which supplies water to farmers for irrigation in the area has also dropped significantly this week. It is now sitting at 87.6% from last week’s 88.9%. This dam was at a critical low of 15.8% at this time last year.

Middle Letaba Dam is critically low at 7.4% this week, down from the equally low 7.6% last week. Doorndraai Dam in Sterk River, which is also at its low level, has declined to 38.1% this week, compared to last week’s 39.1%, an improvement compared 9.5% it recorded last year at this time.

The Department of Water and Sanitation still reiterates its call on water consumers in the province to continue using water sparingly, as the dams continue to decrease week-on-week. – SAnews.gov.za