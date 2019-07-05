Limpopo places youth at centre of State procurement

To counter high unemployment in Limpopo, Premier Stan Mathabatha has announced that the provincial government has taken a decision to allot 20% of State procurement to youth-owned enterprises.

“We have taken a deliberate decision to place our young people at the centre of our economic development program,” Mathabatha said.

Delivering the State of the Province Address in LebowaKgomo, Mathabatha said the provincial government will use the might of State procurement to benefit enterprises owned by young people.

Limpopo is focusing its energies on job creation, with the Premier announcing that the province’s flagship Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project is nearing implementation stage.

“We are designing measures to ensure that a significant value chain to be produced in this SEZ remains in the province.

“Our focus is to ensure that a significant number of the projected jobs should be taken up by the people of Limpopo, particularly our young people,” the Premier said.

Mathabatha said due to the increasing investor appetite in the project, the initial target of creating 21 000 jobs is set to be revised upwards.

In an effort to ensure that young people are properly equipped to benefit from this project, Mathabatha said the provincial government has approved the Musina-Makhado SEZ Skills Development Plan.

The Premier has since directed the MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism to fast-track the finalisation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) and the adoption of the Internal Master Plan by October of this year.

Out of 3.7 million people who are legible to be employed in Limpopo, 1.4 million people are employed in the different sectors of the economy. The five largest employers in the province are community and social services, trade, construction, agriculture, followed by private household.

Pending the formal processes, Mathabatha said as the provincial government, they will continue with the industrial activities within the envisaged Tubatse SEZ.

Mathabatha said the provincial government has established a partnership with the Department of Higher Education and Training and Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges in particular for SEZ skills development.

“We are also establishing the Limpopo Skills Academy through the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA). This academy is expected to feed the skills demands for these SEZ initiatives,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za