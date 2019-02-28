Let's stop unacceptable practices by some religious leaders

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Cabinet has urged people to work together to stop practices by some religious leaders who abuse people’s vulnerability and endanger their lives.

“People approach religious institutions to gain spiritual fulfilment and psychological strength, especially when they are at their lowest and most vulnerable state,” Cabinet said in a statement following their regular meeting on Thursday.

The call follows the recent purported resurrection of a deceased person at Alleluia Ministries International Church, north of Johannesburg, led by Alph Lukau.

In a video, which has since gone viral, Lukau prays over a dead man named Elliot who is dressed in a white suit. After this, the man is seemingly brought back to life. The incident led to a social media frenzy over the authenticity of this alleged act.

More of such incidences have happened in the recent past, ranging from spraying of congregants with poisonous insecticides to encouraging them to consume vehicle fuel, rats and grass, among others.

Cabinet called on the law-enforcement agencies to intervene where acts of criminality have been committed under the guise of religion.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities is investigating these practices, which will provide a more comprehensive intervention that will stop them. – SAnews.gov.za

