Let's be safe on the road

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have called on motorists to practice patience and exercise caution on the road to help reduce the carnage usually experienced during the festive season period.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament are led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Thandi Modise.

“We wish all those who will be hard at work on our roads, in hospitals, in police stations, in correctional centres, at fire stations, at our borders and other essential service points, to continue with zeal in serving and preserving lives and property.

“We also urge everyone to take responsibility for ensuring a safe environment, a peaceful and a memorable festive season for all of us,” a statement issued by Parliament said.

The Presiding Officers encouraged South Africans to use the festive season to give and be helpful to those who are less fortunate.

“Christmas, as one of the key days celebrated on the Christian calendar, is a period of goodwill marked with special celebrations, fellowship, sharing and giving to others, as a way of celebrating the birth of Christ.

“May you all enjoy this well-deserved rest, re-energise and return in 2019 ready for another critical milestone in our collective and continuous effort to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united and prosperous South Africa.

“As Presiding Officers of this Parliament, we wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy Festive Season,” the statement said. – SAnews.gov.za