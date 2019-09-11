Lesufi saddened by death of learners

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock at the death of a 17-year-old grade 10 learner who died after being stabbed by a fellow learner at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton.

It is alleged that two male learners started a fight over a cell phone, which resulted in the 14-year-old suspect stabbing the deceased with a knife in the chest. The victim died on the scene.

Evaton police arrested the suspect, who is a grade 9 learner, and are currently investigating a murder case.

The department dispatched officials from its psycho-social unit to render counselling services to the learners, teachers and all affected by the incident.

In another incident involving the tragic death of a learner, the MEC has sent his condolences to the family.

According to the department, an eight-year-old autistic learner from Johannesburg Autism School was travelling to school with his 51-year-old father on a motorcycle.

The pair were hit by a Rea-Vaya Bus at the intersection of Empire and Joubert Road. They were both unfortunately declared dead on the scene.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to both families and the school community. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain and sorrow,” said Lesufi.

The police are investigating the matter.

Psycho Social Unit services were also dispatched to all affected by the incident.

The department has appealed to all drivers to be always cautious when driving and observe the road signs at all times to avoid senseless deaths. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Security officers to get salary increase

125238 Views
17 Sep 2018

NSFAS opens online applications for 2020 funding

985 Views
02 Sep 2019

Sapo probes appointment of murder suspect

1368 Views
09 Sep 2019

Security cluster moves to stabilise areas

919 Views
10 Sep 2019

Applications for tourism funding now open

1091 Views
03 Sep 2019

New look Manenberg school leads to parent participation

712 Views
09 Nov 2016