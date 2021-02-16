Lesedi FM presenter's husband arrested

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The husband of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane has been arrested at a house in Ennerdale - within 24 hours after the warrant for his arrest was issued.

The arrest followed a brutal attack on Ratselane on 11 February 2021. The 39-year old husband is alleged to have attacked Ratselane and left her for dead with multiple stab wounds.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Free State police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said the Free State team supported by the Soweto Flying squad worked around the clock, following all leads, until the early hours of Tuesday when they followed intelligence driven information which led them to a house in Gauteng.

“At about 10:30am, the Free State team supported by Soweto Flying squad arrived at a house in Ennerdale, where they found the suspect in hiding. He was taken into police custody and will appear in court soon to face a charge of attempted murder,” Makhele said.

Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, commended the team for all their hard work.

“Our gratitude goes to our team for all their efforts in making sure that we get the perpetrator behind bars. All information from our communities is appreciated as it also played a vital role, and I would like to thank them for that as well. Any act of gender based violence will never have space in this province,” Motswenyane said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

