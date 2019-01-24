Learners challenged to become software developers

Communications Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana has challenged learners to start thinking about developing software that could be used to help improve government services.

Kekana on Thursday unveiled various digital services at Louis Trichardt Secondary School in Limpopo.

“We… [have a shortage of] software developers, hence the developers must come from [your generation]. The apps, the coding and all other things that need to happen - you must be able to do that… We have problems to solve…

“Once we start to digitize some of the education programmes, it will become easier for you to learn and understand but most importantly, [you must use this] to improve your work at school,” Kekana said.

Louis Trichardt is among the first four public facilities in Vhembe District in Limpopo identified for the roll-out of broadband services.

Vhembe is also one of the eight district municipalities and only municipality in Limpopo identified to host and pilot SAconnect.

About 1 210 sites in the districts have been identified for the project. These include education and health facilities. The project is expected to run for the next three years.

The Department of Communications, in partnership with Broadband Infraco (BBI) and State Information Technology Agency (SITA), which is part of the SAconnect programme, has embarked on rolling out infrastructure in the form of fibre or broadband so that schools and health institutions get connectivity.

Kekana said through connectivity, government wants to improve school performance.

The Deputy Minister said the programme aims to improve government services and also ensure that communities in rural areas are also not left behind in the world of technology.

School principal Louis Cilliers said when talking about technology, it’s important to make sure that learners are not left behind.

“We want our learners to go to university and they must be able to use these technologies. We thank government that we are among the first to benefit from the programme and hopefully in the next few years the school will obtain a 100% pass rate. The services will also assist teachers to improve their work,” Cilliers said.

Grade 12 learner Zander Venter said learners will make use of the digital services to help them with their school work and to pass matric.

“We will ensure that we do our best and become the best,” said Venter. – SAnews.gov.za