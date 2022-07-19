Leaders must uphold democracy to advance peace in SADC region: Pandor

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) region continuously needs to extend the frontiers of democratic principles for the betterment of its people and the prevention of conflicts.

This is according to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor.

The Minister was speaking on Tuesday during the 24th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the SADC Organ in Pretoria.

“The liberation struggle was waged in the SADC region and across Africa with the overarching agenda of gaining independence from the colonial masters, as well as entrenching and sustaining democracy in our societies.

“It is therefore gratifying to note that SADC, as a region, continues to conduct democratic, transparent, fair, peaceful, and credible elections within the dictates of Member States’ legislation and the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections.”

The Minister also extended good wishes to Angola and Lesotho, which will hold national elections in August 2022 and October 2022, respectively.

“We wish our fellow members a peaceful election in this regard,” she told delegates, adding that the SADC Electoral Observer Missions will be deployed.

Dialogue and mediation

Meanwhile, as Member Nations consolidate work in line with Vision 2050 of SADC, Pandor said the intergovernmental organisation recognises the importance of dialogue and mediation in conflict resolution.

“Our panel of elders and the mediation reference group play a key role in this regard. We are therefore pleased with the stature of the panel that is supporting the region. This meeting will consider nominations to complete the configuration of both categories.”

She also acknowledged the importance of the role of women in peace and security.

“We also welcome the launch of the Women Peace and Security International Centre by the Republic of Namibia, and the generous invitation to SADC Members to make use of the centre.”

The Minister then reflected on SADC’s defence and security agenda and ensuring security in the land, air and maritime domains.

“The region has continued the fight against political and security threats, as well as social and economic threats faced by the Member States.”

To mitigate these threats, she said SADC has put in place measures to deal with transnational organised crime.

Pandor highlighted the regional engagement and mediation efforts in Lesotho and Eswatini, saying they are “progressive and constructive”.

“It is heartening to note that the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Lesotho is generally calm and stable. Similarly, SADC is seized with finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing Eswatini.”

Security

Regarding the security situation in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique, she said the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) has made great strides in restoring peace and security.

“In this respect, may I urge the Member States to continue supporting our concerted efforts to fight terrorism not only in Mozambique but the region as a whole.

“Let me also commend the Member States for their continual and unconditional support of regional efforts to fight acts of terrorism in Mozambique,” said Pandor.

She also announced that SADC is currently undertaking capacity-building programmes for the police, correctional services, women and youth, as well as dialogue programmes for civic leaders under the banner of SAMIM and through the African Union Early Response Mechanism (ERM).

Meanwhile, she said the region was making concerted efforts to prevent, and combat terrorism as evidenced by the official launch of the SADC Regional Counter-Terrorism Centre (RCTC) on 28 February 2021 in Tanzania.

Pandor also urged Member States to expeditiously sign the Agreement Amending the SADC Protocol on the Control of Firearms, Ammunition and Other Related Materials.

"Since its adoption by the Summit in August 2020, only four Member States have signed the Agreement; it needs seven more Member States to sign it to come into force.” – SAnews.gov.za