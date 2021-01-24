Leaders gather for Mthembu's funeral service

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Political leaders and government officials have made their way to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, where the official funeral service for the late Minster in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, is taking place this morning.

Part one of the programme started at Mthembu’s home in Ackerville, with a family prayer attended by African National Congress (ANC) leaders.

Dr Gwen Ramokgopa handed over the ANC flag to the Mthembu family in honour of the life of the late Minister. The flag handover is also a means of thanking the family for allowing Mthembu to work for the nation.

Among the ANC members attending the funeral are Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has arrived at the church, will deliver the eulogy.

Mthembu will be laid to rest at Pretoria Memorial Park Cemetery. – SAnews.gov.za

