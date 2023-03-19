Law enforcement urged to protect all ahead of protest

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called on law enforcement agencies to continue to protect and serve all who may or may not be part of the national shutdown planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“The Commission also calls on law enforcement agencies to continue to protect and serve all who may or may not be part of the protest and to exercise restraint as they marshal protestors on Monday,” said the commission ahead of the protest.

In a statement on Saturday, the commission called on the government and the relevant ministries to ensure that persons who wish to exercise their rights and who are not supportive of the protest actions of the EFF, are not intimidated or harmed as they go about their lives and livelihoods.

“The Commission fully comprehends the devastating impact of load shedding/ lack of electricity supply on the lives of people and on the economy of the country, and while all are assured of the right to demonstrate and show dissatisfaction, as provided for in the Constitution, the Commission is concerned by the level of threat and intimidation being communicated in the media, and other platforms as part of the build up to the protest action.

“If these threats of violence are followed through by supporters of the EFF or other people participating in the march, such may lead to harm and the violation of human rights,” it said. – SAnews.gov.za