Law enforcement urged to act firmly and fairly

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has called on law enforcement officers to uphold the law without fear, favour or prejudice, as preparations intensify for nationwide deployments on 30 June.

Addressing officers in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, Cachalia said their role carries a significant constitutional responsibility to maintain public order while protecting the rights of all individuals.

“Our role is to uphold the Constitution, enforce the law without fear, favour or prejudice, and ensure that public order is maintained,” he said.

He stressed that the rights of demonstrators and those of other members of the public are not in conflict, but are complementary constitutional obligations that must be balanced.

“You are entrusted with protecting both the rights of those who choose to demonstrate and the rights of every other person who lives, works or travels through affected communities,” he said.

Cachalia said the South African Police Service (SAPS) is not deployed to stop lawful demonstrations, but to ensure that they take place safely, securely and in an orderly manner.

“We are there to protect life, safeguard property, prevent criminality and respond swiftly where individuals seek to exploit legitimate grievances to commit violence, intimidation, vandalism or any other offence,” he said.

He reminded officers that their authority is derived from the law, and must always be exercised within its limits.

“Professionalism, discipline and restraint are not optional. They are fundamental to policing in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

“Every decision, every instruction and every action must be lawful, proportionate and accountable.”

Cachalia urged officers to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, while remaining firm where the law is broken.

“Do not be provoked into conduct that undermines the badge you wear or the oath you have taken. At the same time, do not hesitate to act decisively where criminality occurs,” he said.

He warned that public gatherings can evolve rapidly, requiring heightened alertness, coordination and discipline on the ground.

“Good planning, clear communication and effective coordination will be critical to ensuring the safety of both demonstrators and the wider public. Remain vigilant and support one another throughout your deployment,” he said.

Cachalia said the public would ultimately judge both the outcome of operations and the conduct of officers on duty.

“Your professionalism has the power to build confidence in policing and demonstrate that the rule of law remains the cornerstone of our democracy,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the training and commitment of officers, urging them to carry out their duties with integrity and courage.

“The overwhelming majority of South Africans want peace, stability and safety. They are looking to you for reassurance through your presence and professionalism,” he said.

“As you deploy, remember you are ambassadors of the South African Police Service and custodians of the constitutional values we have all sworn to protect. Carry out your duties with discipline, respect and courage, and return home safely once your mission is complete.”

Meanwhile, government has reiterated that 30 June 2026 will be treated as a normal working day, warning that any acts of intimidation, violence or disruption will be met with the full force of the law.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration said this at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday following its weekly meeting to assess government’s response to irregular migration.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamaloko Kubayi said enforcement of the law remains the responsibility of the State, which is prepared to protect all people in the country, including citizens and foreign nationals, from intimidation or abuse.

She added that no unauthorised individuals are permitted to demand documentation or proof of nationality from members of the public, and that blocking access to essential public services such as schools and healthcare facilities is unlawful. – SAnews.gov.za