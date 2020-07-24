Labour offices in Mpumalanga close

The Department of Employment and Labour in Mpumalanga has announced a temporary closure of its two local offices in eMalahleni and in Bethal due to a positive case of COVID-19.

According to Chief Director: Provincial Operations, Margaret Mazibuko, one official from eMalahleni Local Office tested positive to COVID-19 and was in contact with eight employees, while another official from the Bethal Local Office also tested positive for COVID-19 and she was in contact with three officials.

The affected officials are currently taking time off work for mandatory quarantine.

Director-General Thobile Lamati of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remain paramount.

“Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible,” Lamati said.

Both offices were temporarily closed with effect from Thursday to Friday, 24 July 2020, for necessary decontamination to take place.

Drop boxes have been placed for clients visiting the offices. The offices are expected to reopen on Monday, 27 July 2020. – SAnews.gov.za