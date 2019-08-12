Labour Minister distances himself from fake email

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has noted with concern a so-called private email using his name to solicit business from the public.

The email, ministerthulasnxesi@webmail.co.za has been fraudulently created using the name of the Minister.

The email purports that the Minister has a business opportunity and project development funding for small business development, employment creation, skills development, farming and capacity building which will be funded by the European Development Fund to “reduce the high rate of unemployment in our society.”

The Minister wishes to categorically indicate that this is nothing more than a scam. The Minister has not privately invited anyone for any business opportunity.

“All South Africans should desist from interacting with the fake email as they run the risk of being conned to part ways with their money,” the Department of Employment and Labour said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za