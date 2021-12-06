Labour law compliance inspection heads for Brits

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Inspection and Enforcement Services unit in the North West is set to embark on a three-day blitz inspection.

Starting on Tuesday, the blitz inspections will target sectors such as farming, wholesale and retail as well as the hospitality sector in the Brits area.

“Its main focus will be on checking compliance with the labour legislation such as adherence to COVID-19 regulations, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Act, Compensation Fund (CF) Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) and the National Minimum Wage Act,” said the department on Monday.

Provincial Chief Inspector, Boikie Mampuru, said December was one of the busiest months as there is an increased activity in the hospitality and wholesale and retail sectors.

Mampuru said it was therefore the department’s duty to ensure that establishments are ready and prepared to receive the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Checking compliance with labour laws is our main mandate and it is standard. However, we are currently living in tough times and we have been warned about the onset of the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore we have to ensure that our workplaces are fully compliant lest they become hotspots and super spreaders,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za