Labour dept warns job seekers

Friday, January 27, 2023

The Department of Employment and Labour has warned the public to be vigilant after it noted with concern yet another scam titled ‘Youth employment programme’, which makes empty promises to those who are unemployed.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said South Africa is undergoing one of its toughest economic phases, with unemployment at an all-time high, and scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

“The department wishes to warn the public to be cautious of newly-found messiahs, who promise members of the public paradise. The department does not have a ‘Youth employment programme’.    

“In the latest scam, the scammers are promising to reward participants in the so-called programme with obscene stipends. But before this can happen, a potential participant in the programme has to pay a deposit fee at [a] retailer and also furnish personal details,” the department said.

The department said this latest scam follows a number of rackets, in which members of public are asked to pay to receive pay-outs.

The scammers also fraudulently use the social media accounts of the department and Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, to swindle the public.

Meanwhile, the department said it has a Public Employment Services (PES) branch that assists companies and workers to adjust to changing labour market conditions.

PES offers a range of free public employment services. These services range from registering work seekers on the Employment Services of South Africa (an online job matching platform), employment counselling, and providing subsidies/schemes to non-governmental organisations that assist in the employment of people with disabilities.

“It is illegal in South Africa to be asked to pay for a job. Desist from paying so-called fully refundable fees when looking for employment. Under any circumstances, if unsure what action to take, go to any of the department’s more than 125 offices or labour centres and mobile service points that are spread throughout the country for more information.

“Be alert and protect yourself. Do not part away with your hard-earned cash and personal details. Do not pay for a job offer,” the department urged. – SAnews.gov.za

