Labour dept undertakes liquefied petroleum gas inspections

The Department of Employment and Labour in the Free State is embarking on a series of inspections on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) installations, storage, filling and exchange sites as gas usage peaks amid load shedding.

The department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services branch, whose mandate is to enhance occupational health and safety, compliance and awareness in the workplace, will lead the initiative.

The department said the objective of the campaign is to aggressively subject this industry to scrutiny through inspections, assess levels of compliance and enforce health and safety in accordance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Pressure Equipment Regulations, of 2009.

In light of the country’s current energy crisis, the Department said that businesses and households have notably resorted to utilising gas as a primary solution.

“Albeit considered safe, if incorrectly used, gas may cause fire, explosion and poisonous fumes resulting in fatalities and/or damage to property. This risk must be managed through ensuring that there is requisite compliance from all gas users to prevent potential harm and fatalities,” the department said.

Provincial Chief Inspector, Manelisi Luxande, stated that this initiative seeks to monitor compliance of the Pressure Equipment Regulations, 2009 of Occupational Health and Safety Act.

This is a legislation that obligates the manufacturers, importers, sellers, suppliers, installers and end-users of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Equipment to ensure that the apparatus comply with the applicable South African National Standards (SANS 347, 10019, 10087, 1156-2, 1237 & 1539)”.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas users are urged to ensure that:

LP Gas equipment designed and manufactured for use in the Republic is conformity assessed and subjected to the requirement set in SANS347, and the Approved Inspection Authority(AIA) verified manufacturer certificate is available;

LP Gas equipment is operated and maintained within its design operating parameters (read manufacture certificate/ user manual before use);

LP Gas Cylinders storage and filling sites must be approved by the local authority;

LP Gas cylinders are stored and used in well-ventilated areas and away from flammable material;

LP Gas installations are done and maintained by suitably qualified gas installer who is registered with South African Qualification and Certification Authority Gas (SAQCC Gas).

For more information, the suppliers and consumers may contact the Department of Employment and Labour at (051) 505 6200, LPGSA at (011) 886 9702 or www.lpgas.co.za(link is external) and SAQCC Gas at (011) 285 0038 or www.saqccgas.co.za. –SAnews.gov.za