KZN urges law enforcement to act with speed in AKA murder

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has called on law enforcement authorities to act with speed and solve the senseless and violent murder of music legend and rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known in the music industry as “AKA”.

According to the South African Police Service, AKA and and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot and killed at close range on Florida Road, Durban, on Friday night.

“We are shattered by the manner of his death. This is a tragedy of monumental proportions, and we call on the law enforcement authorities and the people of our province and country to join hands in ensuring that the killers are brought to justice.

“AKA was a global ambassador for our music and put our country on a world stage. It is... painful that this dastardly deed will be eternally associated with our province. Law enforcement authorities must speedily respond and solve this senseless murder so that the assailants face the full might of the law,” the provincial government said in a statement.

The provincial government condemned the senseless and violent killing of Forbes, and warned that the province cannot be associated with assassins who kill innocent people with impunity.

The government sent condolences to the Forbes family, friends, relatives and supporters.

“This is a dark hour for all of us and a loss to the whole nation. Crime is eating at the fabric of our society, and everyone must unite and play a role in fighting criminality.

“The killers of AKA have... [ended] his life but his spirit will never die. His music will inspire many generations to come and will remain part of our rich heritage as a nation. May his soul rest in peace,” the provincial government said. – SAnews.gov.za