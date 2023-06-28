KZN to unveil job creation initiative

As part of interventions to reduce unemployment, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is set to unveil a groundbreaking campaign to create jobs targeting young people.

S’thesha Waya Waya (working throughout) is a Department of Transport driven campaign, which is part of honouring the commitment made by Premier Nomusa Dube - Ncube during her State of the Province Address.

In that address made earlier in the year, she committed all departments to set aside funds for fighting unemployment as part of the War Room on Job Creation.

The campaign is expected to be launched at Curries Fountain in Durban on Thursday.

The drive has already seen more than 6 000 young people employed by the provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety and Liaison.

“The launch will pull more than 6 000 participants who are part of initiatives, such as Vukayibambe Routine Road Maintenance Programme [VRRMP], National Youth Services, Road Safety Ambassadors, Walking Bus (road safety crossing), Social Crime Prevention Programme, graduate interns and law graduates,” the department said.

One of the young people who has been given a job opportunity under VRRMP, Nompilo Ntuli (32), said her life has changed a lot since she became part of the programme, and she is now able to support her family.

“Through the programme, I’m learning a number of skills, which will enable me to open my own company. As a bread winner at home, I’m now able to put food on the table and save little money to pay for other skills training,” Ntuli said.

The launch of S’thesha Waya Waya will be presided over by the Premier, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, and KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka.

The launch will be preceded by an enforcement operation aimed at showcasing new recruits in the South African Police Service and employment interventions in the police force. – SAnews.gov.za