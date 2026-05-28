KZN Treasury secures R2bn advance to support school funding

Thursday, May 28, 2026

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury has secured a R2 billion advance from National Treasury to assist the provincial Department of Education in meeting its critical obligation of transferring norms and standards funding to schools across the province.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance, Francois Rodgers, said the intervention demonstrates government’s unwavering commitment to protecting educational service delivery despite ongoing fiscal pressures.

“Through collaboration with National Treasury and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, we have ensured that schools will receive the financial support required, with every rand directed towards supporting our learners,” Rodgers said.

The advance funding, approved on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, comes amid provincial cash flow constraints and is intended to prevent disruptions to payments owed to schools.

Rodgers acknowledged that the provincial fiscus remains under pressure but said the front-loaded allocation would provide some immediate relief to the education sector.

“National Treasury has indicated that the funds are earmarked for norms and standards transfers to schools. Priority is to be given to settling historic debt due to funding limitations. KwaZulu-Natal Treasury will continue to work towards ensuring financial stability to protect the future of our children and the province,” he said.

Norms and standards funding is critical for the day-to-day operations of schools, including the procurement of learning materials, payment of municipal services, maintenance, and other essential operational needs.

The intervention reflects ongoing collaboration between Provincial Treasury, National Treasury and the Department of Education to safeguard educational service delivery and financial support for schools across KwaZulu-Natal. – SAnews.gov.za