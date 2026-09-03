KZN Treasury commends arrests linked to alleged fraud

Thursday, September 3, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has commended the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, and other law enforcement agencies for their efforts in investigating and arresting individuals implicated in an alleged R2 million fraud and corruption case involving the eMadlangeni Local Municipality.



This comes after reports about former municipal officials and private sector representatives, who have been charged in connection with payments allegedly made for a feasibility study that was never undertaken.



Rodgers said these allegations are a serious blow to a predominantly poor municipality that can ill afford the loss of public resources. He warned that every rand lost through corruption is a rand taken away from service delivery and community development.



The MEC said Treasury remains firmly opposed to the looting of public funds and any conduct that undermines local government, urging officials serving in local government to uphold their responsibilities with integrity.



“Those tasked with governing municipalities must remember that their core mandate is to serve and not be served. Communities place their trust in public representatives and officials to improve lives, not to enrich themselves at the expense of the people they are meant to serve,” Rodgers said.



He reiterated that corruption, particularly within supply chain management processes, continues to cripple municipalities and erode public confidence in government institutions.



In addition, he reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting municipalities through improved financial governance, technical assistance, and capacity-building interventions aimed at strengthening accountability and reducing opportunities for corruption.



He said the department will continue to monitor the matter closely as it proceeds through the courts. – SAnews.gov.za