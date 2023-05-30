KZN Transport dept rolls out infrastructure projects

As part of honouring the Budget Policy Speech commitments of turning KwaZulu-Natal into a construction site, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, will this week unveil four major construction projects across the province.

The R1 billion infrastructure projects form part of the government–led economic recovery, job creation and skills development.

The investment will ensure access to important economic centres and will improve mobility in the province.

The construction of new projects, whilst maintaining the existing infrastructure, are some of the key commitments made by the provincial government.

Hlomuka said government is serious about reconnecting with the people through improved service delivery.

“In both the State of the Province Address and the Department of Transports’ Budget Policy Speech, we recommitted this government to focusing on infrastructure delivery. This is important in improving the local economy and changing the lives of the people.

“We will be criss-crossing all the corners of the province handing over projects and interacting with communities on projects with challenges. We are doing this mindful of the fact that some of the projects have been delayed by the reprioritization of resources due to floods,” Hlomuka said.

He said the department is also mindful of the aging infrastructure challenge, and the urgent need to preserve and improve the condition of the road network.

“The roll-out of infrastructure delivery will empower local emerging contractors and create much needed jobs for the unemployed youth.”

The roll-out of infrastructure projects started over the weekend, where Hlomuka launched a R49 million project to rehabilitate the P189 main road in Ladysmith, and improvement plans for local roads.

The MEC will on Tuesday also open a completed R114 million D1252 road, located in Loskop under iNkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality.

Other local projects to be launched include the construction of a major bridge linking uMsinga and iNquthu. This will see Hlomuka unveiling the construction of the over R78 million Buffalo River Bridge on Thursday.

The event will be followed by the commissioning of the motor licence services, which the department has approved for uMsinga Local Municipality, to assist local motorists and dealerships.

On Friday, Hlomuka will unveil a massive project worth R580 million, to rehabilitate the P359 road. Known as Marine Drive, the road connects Port Shepstone, Margate and other strategic tourism nodes in the area.

Hlomuka said the projects will benefit unemployed youth and emerging contractors.

On Saturday, the MEC will also unveil the construction of the R34 million Cabane River Bridge at uMzimkhulu which falls under the Harry Gwala District. – SAnews.gov.za