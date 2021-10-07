KZN ready to hold Local Government Elections

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council says it is satisfied with the province’s readiness to hold the Local Government Elections on 01 November 2021.

During its ordinary sitting on Wednesday, the Council said it is satisfied with the measures put in place by the Department of Community Safety and Liaison under MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, to ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful and safe environment in the province.

“Having received a report on the safety and security plan and the establishment of Multi-Party Intervention Committees for the upcoming local government elections, the Council expressed its full support to the Independent Electoral Commission and calls on all the citizens to go out in numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote on 01 November 2021,” Premier Sihle Zikalala said.

The Executive Council welcomed the resuscitation of the Multi-Party Intervention Committees led by Nkonyeni and the Electoral Commission.

Zikalala said the committees will be launched across the districts of the province ahead of the elections, and will culminate in the signing of the Code of Conduct by local leaders.

The Council also re-iterated its position that no one will be allowed to disrupt or interfere with the election process, calling on everyone to respect the citizen’s right to vote and exercise tolerance.

The Council commended all leaders of political parties in the province who will be signing the code of conduct on the 11 October 2021, for pledging their parties to the values of tolerance and open democracy.

Unveiling of Phoenix Monument and Peace Garden

Meanwhile, the Council has agreed to officially unveil the Phoenix Monument and a Peace Garden during the month of December 2021.

Zikalala said the peace monument and garden will be erected as a mark of honour and remembrance for those who lost their lives during the civil unrest and looting which took place in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July this year.

He said the monument will bear the names of all the victims of the Phoenix massacre.

The Council also condemned the fuelling of tensions through the divisive posters by “opportunistic political parties” in the Phoenix area which has heightened tensions in the area.

“In this regard, the Executive Council directed the MEC for Education and Champion of eThekwini Metro Kwazi Mshengu to intervene and bring the community together. The Executive Council calls upon the communities to resist all those who are using these unfortunate events to further divide the community or to make political capital out of the misery of the people.

“Sowing divisions and tensions to garner votes is an act of political selfishness which undermines the victims’ pain on one hand, and the efforts at peace led by right-thinking members of the community and government. The Executive Council re-iterates its position that there are no votes that are worth jumping over the corpses of our people,” the Premier said. – SAnews.gov.za