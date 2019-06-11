KZN pupil suspended after altercation with teacher

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Education has moved swiftly to suspend a learner involved in physical confrontation with a teacher.

The learner’s suspension comes in the wake of a video clip that has gone viral on social media showing a physical altercation between the educator and learner within the school premises.

‘’The Department of Education in KZN has decided to suspend the learner with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing, which is due to be held within the next five working days,” said the department in a statement.

The incident took place at Luthayi high school in Hammarsdale in the Pinetown District.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu welcomed the suspension and reiterated a firm stance against any form of abuse, whether directed at educators or learners.

“The schooling system has disciplinary measures in place and will use such prescripts to determine the appropriate course of action,” said the department.

The department reiterated that abusive offences such as assault‚ intimidation‚ bullying, drug dealing and sexual violence will not be tolerated.

“As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, we will monitor the matter and provide the necessary support to the victim.

“On the other hand, special arrangements will be made to ensure that the affected learner is given an opportunity to be able to write his examinations that were already underway,” said the department. – SAnews.gov.za