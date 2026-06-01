KZN police arrest ATDF-SA national office bearer for inciting violence along the N3

Monday, June 1, 2026

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested an All Truck Driver Forum South Africa (ATDF-SA) national office bearer for inciting violence along the N3 southbound in Bergville in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were conducting patrols along the N3 when they noticed that traffic was moving slowly until it came to a standstill.

“Police went to investigate and found that there were about 10 people who were stopping trucks. Realising the presence of the police, the suspects fled into the bushes and abandoned their vehicle, a white Isuzu bakkie, with all doors opened,” the police said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations uncovered that the bakkie belonged to a prominent ATDF-SA office bearer. Inside the bakkie, police found an ATDF-SA banner and stones. Whilst at the scene, a suspicious white VW Polo was spotted on the N3 northbound.

“Police followed it up and found that it had come to pick up the owner of the abandoned bakkie. The driver of the Polo and his passenger, both identified as truck drivers, were arrested together with the driver of the bakkie they had come to rescue.

“The bakkie owner could be linked with the stoning of a bus on the N3 Colenso interchange, moments before he was arrested,” the police said.

According to police, the suspects are being processed and more charges could be added. – SAnews.gov.za