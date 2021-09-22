KZN man arrested for using his daughter as 'sex slave'

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has commended the arrest of a 52-year-old man for allegedly having sexual relations with his daughter for nine years.

On Tuesday, Bulwer police traced the man to his workplace after his daughter had opened a case.

Khoza had dispatched a team of social workers to KwaMakhongwane in Bulwer to meet with the victim and her family.

According to the provincial department, the team of social workers spent hours speaking with the 21-year-old victim, where she revealed details of how her father had groomed her to be his "sex slave".

After interacting with the social workers, the provincial department said the victim resolved to go to the police station to open a rape case against her father.

The victim has since been moved to a safe shelter.

Khoza has commended the team of social workers and police for their efforts to help the victim.

“We are very pleased by the dedication shown by the social workers and police who attended this matter. Equally, we want to applaud members of the community, who finally spoke out about this inhumane act of this heartless man.”

The MEC has since called on the police to ensure that they collect all evidence to ensure that the perpetrator is successfully prosecuted.

She has described the culprit as "heartless" and "dangerous" to society, and fears there might be other children who suffered such abuse.

"No child is safe if a person is able to sleep with his daughter and act as if it is normal. The call to fight social ills, sexual abuse, rape and gender-based violence requires us to be dedicated to exposing those involved in such crimes," said Khoza.

She said South Africa is faced with a prevalence of cases of children being raped by their fathers, stepfathers and uncles.

“Every member of society has to play their role in exposing such cruelty,” she stressed.

The MEC said government will not stand idle while children suffer abuse daily at the hands of people who are supposed to protect them.

“We will follow this case to the end, as we want the court to set an example with this man. No bail should be given to such people, as they don't deserve to stay in our communities. How does a person rape a child for nine years and pretends as if all it's normal?"

The department said it will continue to provide psychosocial support to the victim and her siblings. – SAnews.gov.za