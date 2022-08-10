KZN first female Premier sworn in

KwaZulu-Natal Premier-elect, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has been sworn in as KwaZulu-Natal's first female Premier during a special sitting of the Legislature held on Wednesday.

Dube-Ncube, who was the MEC responsible for Finance portfolio, replaces Sihle Zikalala, who resigned last week as provincial Premier.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Dube-Ncube assured that the office of the Premier will continue with the efforts entrusted to it, and the responsibility for a clean and caring government.

She said she wants government employees to project the values of Batho Pele, and live by its principles.

“We will also ensure transparency, accountability and good governance in all spheres of government by working with Chapter 9 Institutions, such as the Human Rights Commission, Public Protector, Auditor-General, as well as the public service. We wish to deepen our democracy by creating a space for ordinary members of society,” the new Premier said.

She also emphasised the importance of maintaining the smooth transition from the previous leadership.

“The whole country is celebrating here today. It is going to be the reflection of democracy, working with... [maturity], in order to ensure that we sustain our government,” Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube further paid tribute to her predecessor, Sihle Zikalala, for the good work he has done for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“You have left a catalogue of achievement and wonderful spirit of camaraderie amongst the colleagues and political parties, and we are going to sustain that,” Dube-Ncube said.

KZN making history

Commenting on becoming the first female Premier in KwaZulu-Natal, Dube-Ncube said as women, they don’t take for granted the fact that they have made history.

“The whole country is celebrating the fact that the ANC [African National Congress] has made a conscious decision to ensure that the sixth premier, under its banner, is a female,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said the province of KwaZulu-Natal will continue to be steadfast in implementing set-asides targeting women, the youth, and people with disabilities in specific industries.

Delivering the State of the Province Address in February 2022, former Premier Zikalala insisted that the KwaZulu-Natal Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan must put women and the youth at the centre of rebuilding back and better.

In this regard, Dube-Ncube said the province undertook to ensure that in the next window of Operation Vula Funding, no less than 50% should go to fund women-owned enterprises with the potential of job creation

“Through our successful implementation of export-led growth, the Black Industrialist Programme, the KZN Youth Empowerment Fund initiative, and the Radical Socio-Economic Transformation (RASET), we seek to create more economic empowerment opportunities for black women and black youth in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are determined to pursue our vision of mainstreaming gender equality and that by 2024, at least 50% of public procurement should go to women-owned enterprises,” Dube-Ncube said. – SAnews.gov.za