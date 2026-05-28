KZN Finance encourages Public-Private Partnership approach for Ugu water project

Thursday, May 28, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance Francois Rodgers has urged the Ugu District Municipality to consider adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the proposed Cwabeni Bulk Water Supply Upgrade Project.

In a letter addressed to Ugu District Mayor, Sikhumbuzo Mqadi, Rodgers underscored the strategic importance of the project in strengthening water infrastructure and improving service delivery across the district.

The proposed Cwabeni Bulk Water Supply Upgrade Project is aimed at improving bulk water supply capacity in the district. Once implemented, the project is expected to improve reliable access to water for communities, support local economic development, and contribute to sustainable long-term service delivery.

Rodgers described the Ugu District Municipality as a vital partner within the local government sphere in advancing infrastructure development that directly benefits communities.

“Public-Private Partnerships allow us to bring together public oversight and private-sector expertise to fast-track delivery. For the people of Ugu, this means improved access to reliable water, better infrastructure, and services delivered in an efficient and sustainable manner,” Rodgers said.

He added that PPPs play a critical role in building a capable and ethical state by strengthening accountability, improving performance, and ensuring value for money in public infrastructure investments. – SAnews.gov.za

