KZN commits to act on issues raised by communities

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni, has assured the people of the province that the provincial government will act on issues raised by communities and refer matters to the relevant departments for their urgent intervention.

This follows the conclusion of pre-budget roadshows, where Nkonyeni solicited ideas and views from communities on what they would love to hear in the Budget Speech.

Nkonyeni will on 10 March 2023 present the provincial Budget Speech in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, in Pietermaritzburg.

Nkonyeni led the provincial Treasury roadshow in Ilembe District on 20 February 2023 and proceeded to Ugu District, where the input made and challenges raised by communities were almost similar with those from other rural areas of the province.

During the roadshows, issues including the energy crisis, water shortages, poor road conditions and rampant crime, came under the spotlight.

Nkonyeni said she is approaching the Provincial Budget Day with confidence and enthusiasm.

She said roadshows give citizens a chance to contribute to the provincial Budget Speech, and assist government in understanding the public’s expectations.

They also intend to deepen public participation in provincial budgeting processes and solicit perspectives from the public on how to prioritise the people’s needs in preparation for the provincial budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

The MEC commited to acting on various concerns and suggestions raised by communities.

“This is very important to us as KZN Treasury, as it ensures that the budget that we table responds to the needs of the people of KwaZulu-Natal. We are confident that the Budget Speech will speak to each and every citizen of KwaZulu-Natal,” Nkonyeni said.

Post-Budget roadshows are planned in all remaining districts to further entrench the culture of public engagement, and to accelerate and guide the implementation of the budget. – SAnews.gov.za