Kubayi engages with women in built environment

Thursday, August 18, 2022

As part of the Women’s Month celebrations, the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will host an interactive engagement with women in the built environment at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape.

This interaction, to be held at City Hall, Vuyisile Mini Square on Thursday evening, is aimed at mobilising women in the sector to play an active role in the delivery of sustainable human settlements, particularly, social housing.

Social housing is one of Human Settlements’ housing instruments, which include Breaking New Ground (BNG) and Financed Linked Individually Subsidy Programme (FLISP), among others.

Social housing is a rental stock offered by the department to people with a gross monthly income of between R1 850 and R22 000.

The department said during the engagement, Kubayi will also hand over certificates to women who have been trained to participate in the rollout of the social housing projects.

“The training covered areas such as corporate governance, introduction to social housing, management and property management,” the department said.

Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that R64 billion of the R700 billion from the Infrastructure Fund will be spent on social and student housing. 

“Accordingly, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA), an agency of the department, has partnered with the Infrastructure Fund to deliver six social housing projects over the next two years at a total value of over R300 million,” the department said

The Minister will be joined by Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Eugene Johnson and Member of the Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements, Shuling Lindoor. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

54932 Views
19 Jul 2022

Social Development proposes amendment to R350 SRD grant regulations

15074 Views
15 Jul 2022

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

281728 Views
13 Jun 2022

Gauteng online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 to open soon

21879 Views
10 May 2022

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

338012 Views
30 Sep 2020

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

226509 Views
21 Sep 2021

SAnews on Twitter