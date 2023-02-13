Kruger Park warns of floods

The Kruger National Park has warned that various parts of its parks are expected to receive more rain this week, starting from today.

This has led to park management temporarily closing some of the remote camps and evacuating staff members to nearer, safer camps until the situation improves.

“As a precautionary measure, gravel roads and remote camps were temporarily closed yesterday, including those used to evacuate guests from Lower Sabie, Biyamiti and Crocodile Bridge out of the KNP.

“Closures are necessary to ensure everybody’s safety during this time and we would like to advise guests to stick to the tar roads whilst driving inside the Park. A disaster management team is in motion and periodical updates will be released until the situation improves,” said the KNP Managing Executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu.

Mthimkhulu said tar roads are open, although the teams had to temporarily close some of them for a short period on Sunday (route between Pretoriuskop and Skukuza, as well as the one between Malelane and Skukuza) for guests safety.

The roads were reopened as soon as flash floods stopped. Skukuza Airport is operating but passengers are advised to contact their lodges to get information before flying to Skukuza.

The airport is currently processing passengers to and from the airport via Shelati Bridge and all transfer companies, lodge representatives, car hire should pick up and drop off in the Skukuza Day Visitors Site, which is adjacent to the train/bridge, because the Sabie low level bridge is currently flooded.

The status of camps and roads in the Park is as follows:

- Gravel roads in the South remain closed.

- All tar roads in the Park are open; except the main road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie.

- Talamati Bush Camp is closed.

- Balule is closed.

- Biyamiti Bush Camp closed.

- Sable Hide closed.

- Shimuwini, Bateleur and Sirheni Bush Camps open.

- All Rest Camps are operational except Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie.

- All Entrance Gates except Crocodile Bridge are open.

“Honorary Rangers and KNP roads teams continue to clear debris on the bridges and anywhere else when necessary. We advise guests to avoid all roads with ‘No Entry’ signs or which are blocked with other objects,” Mthimkhulu said.

Visitors are urged to enquire or send communication-related to the rainfall to contact KNP’s Emergency Centre Numbers on 013 735 0197/4325 or 076 801 9679. – SAnews.gov.za